According to the India Meteorological Department, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within the next 24 hours. The department has predicted that the cyclonic disturbance in the Bay of Bengal might become a 'severe cyclonic storm' by November 24 evening.

The system is currently 600 km off the Chennai coast, barreling towards Tamil Nadu likely to hit the coast on Wednesday. Upon concentration, the cyclone will be named 'Nivar', per the naming conventions set by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The Depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/PEUAnLvVaY — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 23, 2020

The regional Meteorological Office in Chennai has forecast that the cyclone is likely to move northwestwards and pass the Karaikal-Mamallapuram coast around noon on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu has been labelled red in terms of warning — a label that urges the authorities and residents to jump into action — for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the likelihood of extreme rainfall.

The department has labelled Andhra Pradesh and Yanam orange, which alerts the authorities to stay prepared.