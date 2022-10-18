IMD warns of cyclonic storm likely over west-central Bay of Bengal after Oct 22

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini The press release added that isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are very likely to hit parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and south interior Karnataka from October 18 to October 21.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an alert for a possible cyclone that could develop over the Bay of Bengal after October 22.

On Saturday, the IMD dismissed as 'rumours' some reports that a 'super cyclone' could hit India's eastern coast based on a US weather forecast model.

On Tuesday morning, the IMD's regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata reported that cyclonic circulation has developed over the south Andaman Sea. As of this morning, it was located over the North Andaman Sea.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the Central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal subsequently," IMD said in a press release.

