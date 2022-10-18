    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    IMD warns of cyclonic storm likely over west-central Bay of Bengal after Oct 22

    IMD warns of cyclonic storm likely over west-central Bay of Bengal after Oct 22

    IMD warns of cyclonic storm likely over west-central Bay of Bengal after Oct 22
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The press release added that isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are very likely to hit parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and south interior Karnataka from October 18 to October 21.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an alert for a possible cyclone that could develop over the Bay of Bengal after October 22.
    On Saturday, the IMD dismissed as 'rumours' some reports that a 'super cyclone' could hit India's eastern coast based on a US weather forecast model.
    On Tuesday morning, the IMD's regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata reported that cyclonic circulation has developed over the south Andaman Sea. As of this morning, it was located over the North Andaman Sea.
    "A cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the Central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal subsequently," IMD said in a press release.
    Also read: Mumbai records highest October rainfall in a decade: ‘Yellow’ alert for today, tomorrow
    The press release added that isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are very likely to hit parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and south interior Karnataka from October 18 to October 21.
    Also read:Pune receives heavy rainfall, waterlogging in many areas 
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bay of BengalCycloneIMD

    Previous Article

    Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, muhurat and significance

    Next Article

    7 dead in chopper crash in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng