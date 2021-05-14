  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

IMD warns Cyclone Tauktae to hit western coast on Saturday; NDRF teams deployed in 5 states

Updated : May 14, 2021 07:01:13 IST

Depression over Lakshadweep likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in next 24 hours.
Cyclone expected to hit Gujarat coast by May 18 morning; right to very heavy rainfall predicted in 6 states.
Wind speeds may reach 70–80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph in Lakshadweep area from May 15.
IMD warns Cyclone Tauktae to hit western coast on Saturday; NDRF teams deployed in 5 states
Published : May 14, 2021 07:01 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement