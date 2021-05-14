IMD warns Cyclone Tauktae to hit western coast on Saturday; NDRF teams deployed in 5 states Updated : May 14, 2021 07:01:13 IST Depression over Lakshadweep likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in next 24 hours. Cyclone expected to hit Gujarat coast by May 18 morning; right to very heavy rainfall predicted in 6 states. Wind speeds may reach 70–80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph in Lakshadweep area from May 15. Published : May 14, 2021 07:01 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply