The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon this year is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31.

As per a PTI report, the IMD has confirmed stating, "Conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala around May 31."

IMD has predicted that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area, Southwest and East Central Bay of Bengal, most parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, and some parts of West Central Bay of Bengal on May 27.

Also, Bihar is likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy wind. Other states that are likely to experience this phenomenon are West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh also in the coming days.

IMD has predicted a normal rainfall this monsoon season for India. Farmers generally start sowing paddy, cotton, sugar, and pulses between June to September when the total rainfall ranges between 96 percent and 104 percent of the national average of just over 88 centimeters (35 inches).

