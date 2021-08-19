IMD sees return of monsoon in Delhi, Northern states from today

Following a lull of more than a week, monsoon activity is set to pick up over several states in North India. Some states in the east and the west are also likely to witness isolated showers.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana are likely to receive widespread rainfall for the next three-four days, starting Thursday.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand on August 19 and 20," read the forecast.

For Delhi , the IMD has issued an orange alert of moderate rainfall. "The precipitation is expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 32 degrees Celsius in Delhi in the next 3-4 days," said the IMD forecast. Delhi usually records 247.7 mm rainfall in August and the IMD had earlier predicted normal rainfall for the national capital this month.

Among the eastern and western states, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall . "Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are also very likely over Bihar from August 20-22," said the forecast.

The weather department added, "Central and adjoining peninsular India will experience enhanced rainfall activities during the next 2-3 days."

In the North-East, Sikkim has been predicted to record rain spells for the next two days.