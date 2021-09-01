IMD revises down rainfall in June-September to 96% from 101%

The rainfall in the months of June to September is likely to be closer to 96 percent of the average rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has revised down the forecast to 96 percent from 101 percent.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 88 cms (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning in June. "According to critical weather parameters, rains are most likely to be above normal in September this year," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a news conference, reported Reuters.

While India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in September, monsoon rains continued to be weak in July and August. Overall rains were 9 percent below average since the four-month rainy season began in June, Mohapatra said.

The rainfall in August has been deficient by 26 percent so far, with shortfalls in two successive months triggering fear of a below normal monsoon this year. According to the IMD data, the rainfall in July was seven percent less than normal.

The IMD had earlier predicted a normal monsoon this year. Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, has downgraded their forecast to a below normal monsoon this year.

