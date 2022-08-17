By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update today: An official said that the flow of flood water will reach its peak in the Mahanadi delta region comprising Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts after midnight. The peak flow of flood water is occurring currently at Mundali barrage in Cuttack.

The flood-like situation persisted in low-lying areas of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on Wednesday. The normal life of people was disrupted in Odisha districts, while the water level in many rivers across states also rose amid heavy rainfall. As rainfall continues in some parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Here's a weather update from across the states:

Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rainfall is likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Alijapur and Rajgarh. Besides, other districts including Ujjain, Ratlam, Shajapur, Raisen, Guna, Ashoknagar and Morena are also on heavy rainfall alert by the IMD

Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days, leading to heavy water-logging in low-lying areas. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has reviewed the flood situation in the state due to excess rain and that the situation is under control.

"But incessant rainfall occurred in the Narmada basin, Betwa basin and Chambal basin. Water is being discharged but alertness is required," he added. Meanwhile, the administration is on alert after water levels rose in Narmadapuram, touching the danger mark.

"While water levels have risen, we're still 1.5 feet away from alarm levels. Have placed people across banks in case water rises further and flood situation is created, we're ready," an official said.

Gujarat

The IMD issued a red alert in parts of Gujarat on Wednesday. These include Kuchch, Valsad, Banaskantha and Patan. An orange alert has been issued in Morbi, Tapi, Navsari Surendranagar and Surat. Heavy rain is also likely in Ahmadabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Junagarh.

Like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat also witnessed a flood-like situation. Visuals from low-lying areas around Mithi Khadi in Surat showed inundated streets following heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall is very likely in Pune, while thunderstorms and lightening are predicted in Akola, Wardha, Washim, Nagpur, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Buldhana, Bhandara and Amravati. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the rest of the state including Mumbai

Delhi

The IMD issued no warning in Delhi on Wednesday. However, the weather department has predicted light rainfall in the national capital. Meanwhile, The Yamuna river crossed warning mark (204.5 m) in Delhi and is currently at 204.84 m as more water released from Hathni Kund Barrage. As per forecast, water level of Old Railway Bridge level will increase till 205.25 m on Wednesday between 9 pm and 11 pm, and after that it'll remain stable.

Odisha

No serious warning has been issued in Odisha . However, thunderstorms and lightning have been predicted in several districts including Kenduhar, Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Cuttack, Puri and Jajapur. The flood situation in the Mahanadi river system is grim. The next 48 to 72 hours are critical for the state, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Service launched an operation to rescue 600 school children trapped in a private residential institute at Gatiroutpatna in Cuttack district. Around 450 children were brought to safety by 9 pm, an official was quoted as saying.

The government has authorised district collectors to close schools and educational institutions in flood-hit areas and to undertake evacuation of people from all vulnerable pockets, the official said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked officers concerned to ensure "zero casualty" in the flood caused by heavy rainfall due to the week-long low pressure and depression.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said that as per preliminary data, two lakh people have been affected due to the flood while around 24,000 hectares of farmland have been hit. Of them, 1.20 lakh people in 237 villages were marooned and over 26,000 people have been evacuated.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain is predicted in Kullu, Mandi, Kangra , Chamba and Lahul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the IMD has predicted: "light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places in districts with intense shower at isolated places in hills of Uttarakhand".

Rajasthan

Parts of Rajasthan are also on red alert. Areas including Jalor, Sirohi, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Jhalawa are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Bhilwara, Chittotgarh and Bundi are on orange alert.

(With inputs from PTI)