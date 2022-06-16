IMD issues red alert in Assam amid heavy rains and floods; some educational institutions shut

Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Assam on Wednesday, and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of the state on Thursday as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for regions including West Karbi, Anglong, Barpeta, and Baksa.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Northeast India till June 17.

"Light to moderate rainfall likely at most places with scattered heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall," the IMD said while predicting weather conditions in Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday.

On Wednesday, fresh landslides were reported in various parts of Guwahati for the second consecutive day amid incessant rainfall. Flood-like situations and heavy waterlogging prevailed in several parts of the city, including Rukmini Gaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, and Zoo Road areas.

Dima Hasao was among the worst-hit regions in Assam. The District Disaster Management Authority ordered to shut all educational institutions in the district till June 18 in the wake of a red alert, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the flood situation deteriorated in the Tumulpur of Assam. Some visuals from the district shared by news agency ANI showed people wading through waterlogged streets in the area.

Meanwhile, the flood situation deteriorated in the Tumulpur of Assam. Some visuals from the district shared by news agency ANI showed people wading through waterlogged streets in the area.

