The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for several states including Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Severe waterlogging was reported in parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Mumbai following incessant rainfall. "Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over parts of South Peninsular India during next three days," the weather department said.

Here's a list of states which might witness heavy rainfall today, August 3.

Maharashtra

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, and lightning are likely in Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad. The rest of the state is likely to see light to moderate rainfall.

Delhi-NCR

It drizzled in parts of Delhi and Noida on Wednesday as the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky and very light rains in the cities. However, no warning has been issued in the national capital region so far.

Karnataka

A red alert has been issued in Uttar Kannad, Dakshin Kannad and Udi, while an orange alert has been issued in Kodagu, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga,, Shimoga and Bellar. Other parts of Karnataka such as Mysore, Bagalkot, Gulbarga and Mandya might also see heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, the Lokapavani river in Mandya district overflowed after water was released from the Nagamangala dam amid heavy rains in the region. Severe water-logging was reported in parts of Bengaluru amid incessant rainfall.

Kerala

Most districts of Kerala , including Kannur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Idukki and Alappuzha, are on orange alert. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert in three districts — Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, a video shared by news agency ANI showed Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kerala's Kochi submerged as the water level of the Periyar River increased following incessant rainfall.

Tamil Nadu

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu . Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.

Also, a yellow alert has been issued in Trichy, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain is likely in Kullu, Mandi, UNA, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla. No warning has been issued in other districts of Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the hills of Kumaun region, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Dehradun and Tehri districts of Uttarakhand. An orange alert has been issued in Almora, Champawat, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital.

Assam

Heavy rain alert has been issued in many parts of Assam except Goalpara, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Hojai, Karimganj, Majauli and Charaideo.

Bengal

Heavy rainfall is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.