Mini Weather news today: The IMD has issued a red alert in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for Tuesday. No warning has been issued in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Tuesday. However, the death toll in flash floods and landslides triggered by rains in Himachal Pradesh since Friday night has risen to 32. Here's a list of states where the IMD has issued heavy rain alert for today.

While the flood situation remains grim in Odisha, schools have been shut in Rajasthan's Baran amid incessant rainfall in the district. Moreover, hundreds of people were rescued in parts of Madhya Pradesh and power supply was disrupted in many areas of Bhopal on Monday. Amid the chaos, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall on Tuesday.

Odisha

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in several parts of Odisha on Tuesday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert in Puri, Ganjam, Kendraparha, Kandhamal and Gajapathi. Lakhs of people have already been affected due to heavy floods and at least 134 villages have been marooned. Some visuals from low-lying areas in Kendrapara show inundated streets.

Odisha | Low-lying areas in Kendrapara inundate with water amid heavy rain Rescue operation being done for 2 days now. Water levels decreased. A few villages like Ratanpur, Dasamantapur have been fully submerged; 60-70 people rescued, relief work being done: NDRF official (22.8) pic.twitter.com/Gtuh3j1iUY— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

According to news agency ANI, rescue operations are being carried out for two days now. "Water levels decreased. A few villages such as Ratanpur and Dasamantapur have been fully submerged. (As many as) 60-70 people have been rescued, relief work being done," an NDRF official was quoted as saying.

Dehradun: Flood-affected villagers shift their belongings following a cloudburst owing to incessant monsoon rains, in Dehradun, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)( Dehradun: Flood-affected villagers shift their belongings following a cloudburst owing to incessant monsoon rains, in Dehradun, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Also, rivers such as Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Jalaka and Baitarani in North Odisha are in spate due to heavy rain caused by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, and subsequent flood water release from Jharkhand, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has issued a red alert, predicting an extremely heavy rainfall, in Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Shajapur, Rajgarh and Agar-Malwa. Also, an orange alert has been issued in several other parts including Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa, Raisen, Betul, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhopal, Sehore and Guna. Other areas are on yellow alert.

Due to heavy rains in Bhopal on Monday, many uprooted trees fell on electric poles and wires, which led to the disruption in many areas of the city. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed situations in rain-affected districts of the state. He said the assistance will be given by sending helicopters to Vidisha if need be.

Bhopal, MP | CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the State Level Situation at Vallabh Bhawan. Energy Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey informed him about the power supply issue arising out of excessive rainfall in the state & the prompt actions taken to rectify the situation: CMO pic.twitter.com/Nx1RvTrtoy — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022

Also, in the last 24 hours, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rescued hundreds of people from flood-affected areas . As many as 190 people were rescued in Vidisha, 103 were rescued in Rajgarh, 103 in Ashoknagar, 94 in Ashok Nagar, seven in Raisen, five in Jabalpur, and three in Mandla, two in Sidhi and three in Guna, news agency ANI reported.

Rajasthan

The IMD has issued in red alert in Dungarpur, Banswara and Jhalawar, and an orange alert in Sirohi, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, and Bhilwara, Bundi, Baran, Tonk and Jaipur.

Due to a heavy rainfall warning, all schools in the Baran district of Rajasthan will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per orders issued by Baran DM Narendra Gupta.

Jharkhand

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in several districts including Garhwa, Latehar, Gumla, Ranchi, Simdega, Khunti and Bokaro.

Himachal and Uttarakhand

No warning has been issued in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Tuesday. The death toll in flash floods and landslides triggered by rains in Himachal Pradesh since Friday night has risen to 32, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state cabinet on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release.

The chief minister's home district Mandi was the worst hit where 13 people died and five were feared dead in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. In Mandi, six members of a family went missing after a flash flood in Baghi nullah on the Mandi-Katola-Prashar road on Saturday.

