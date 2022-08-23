Mini
Weather news today: The IMD has issued a red alert in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for Tuesday. No warning has been issued in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Tuesday. However, the death toll in flash floods and landslides triggered by rains in Himachal Pradesh since Friday night has risen to 32. Here's a list of states where the IMD has issued heavy rain alert for today.
Odisha | Low-lying areas in Kendrapara inundate with water amid heavy rainRescue operation being done for 2 days now. Water levels decreased. A few villages like Ratanpur, Dasamantapur have been fully submerged; 60-70 people rescued, relief work being done: NDRF official (22.8) pic.twitter.com/Gtuh3j1iUY— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022
Bhopal, MP | CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the State Level Situation at Vallabh Bhawan. Energy Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey informed him about the power supply issue arising out of excessive rainfall in the state & the prompt actions taken to rectify the situation: CMO pic.twitter.com/Nx1RvTrtoy— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022