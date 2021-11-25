IMD predicts widespread rainfall in these states for next 4 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate, scattered/fairly widespread rainfall as "very likely" over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next four days.

IMD said moderate rains are likely in one or two places over Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Toothukudi, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindugal, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal in the next three hours.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area is likely to form under its influence, the IMD said and forecast rainfall in different parts of the southern states for the next four days. The cyclonic circulation lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, an IMD press release said. "Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west northwestwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast," it added.

Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph was likely over southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar along and off south Tamil Nadu coast on November 25, it said and asked fishermen not to venture into these areas.