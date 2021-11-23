IMD predicts widespread rainfall in these states for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next five days. The IMD is also expecting isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on November 25-26.

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days & over Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th November. pic.twitter.com/EL28tAUftZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 22, 2021

Heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in Karnataka and at least 24 people have lost their lives in the rain-related incidents. As per the preliminary loss and damages estimated by the state authority since November 1, as many as 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged. While an estimated 191 animals have lost their lives, crops in over 4 lakh hectares have been damaged, out of them 3,79,501 hectares are agriculture crops and 30,114 hectares are horticulture crops.

The data shared by the officials also showed that 2,203 km of roads have been damaged. Other infrastructure damages till Sunday evening include 1,225 schools, 39 PHCs, 1,674 electric poles, and 278 electric transformers.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Rs 500 crore will be released for the repair of roads and bridges that have been damaged due to incessant rains and floods in the state.

With inputs from PTI