A day after heavy rainfall left the suburbs of Mumbai waterlogged, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into other parts of the country. The onset of southwest monsoon was reported in Gujarat on Wednesday evening with some parts of the state like Valsad and Navsari witnessing showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a series of tweets early on Thursday, predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms" in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

10/06/2021: 09:25 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Chandpur, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/cjBtTnLUr2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2021

10/06/2021: 07:35 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bijnaur, Badayun, Chandausi, Bahajoi (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/adFTeGLdWq — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2021

10/06/2021: 05:10 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/pISkJZohtX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2021

The IMD has also issued an alert for Odisha. As per its projection, Odisha is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall between June 10 and 14. In view of this, the Met office has also issued an orange warning for several districts of Odisha from June 10 till June 14 morning.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala are most likely to witness heavy rainfall until June 15.

*Significant amounts of Rainfall(cm) as on 0830 hrs IST of 10.06.2021 (Past 24 hrs); Mumbai(Santacruz)-23cm; Mumbai (Colaba)-9; Belapur-21; Kopar-20; Manpada-19; Vikhroli-21; Long Island-17; Mathern-12, Raipur-11 Mormugao- 9 ; Pendra Road, Shirali-8 ; Parbhani, Mandla, Harnai-7* — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2021

The weather department has also projected 'heavy to 'very heavy' rainfall in several parts of east India and central India from June 10. It said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around June 11. As a consequence, the southwest monsoon will advance into West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Sikkim as well.