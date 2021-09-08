IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; issues orange alert in various Maharashtra districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. It has issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts of Maharashtra.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thane, Palgarh, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts.

"In view of the formation of a low-pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and other associated synoptic features, Maharashtra is very likely to experience an active rainfall spell during next 4-5 days," the IMD said, reported IndiaTV.

An orange alert means the authorities should "be prepared", while a yellow warning asks them to "be updated". According to IMD, rainfall from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall', while rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed 'very heavy rainfall'.

