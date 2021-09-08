  • Home>
  • india>

  • IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; issues orange alert in various Maharashtra districts

IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; issues orange alert in various Maharashtra districts

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thane, Palgarh, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts.

IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; issues orange alert in various Maharashtra districts
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. It has issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts of Maharashtra.
The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thane, Palgarh, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts.
"In view of the formation of a low-pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and other associated synoptic features, Maharashtra is very likely to experience an active rainfall spell during next 4-5 days," the IMD said, reported IndiaTV.
Also read | IMD revises down rainfall in June-September to 96% from 101%
An orange alert means the authorities should "be prepared", while a yellow warning asks them to "be updated". According to IMD, rainfall from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall', while rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed 'very heavy rainfall'.
The copy will be updated soon
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 40,000 for 3rd day; active cases remain under 4 lakhs