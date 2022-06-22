IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala among other areas

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense spell of rainfall to continue along the west coast for the next five days. Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Kerala are likely to witness heavy rainfall. The weather department also issued a yellow and orange alert in parts of Maharashtra.

As per the latest update, a yellow alert was issued in parts of Maharashtra including Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Nasik for Wednesday, June 22.

While no alert was issued in Mumbai for June 22, IMD said the city and suburbs would witness "generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall". IMD said: "There was a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places (in the city)."

An orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, was issued in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg for June 22 and South Konkan and Goa for the next five days.

Rainfall is also likely in Gujarat, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala and Mahe during next five days; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during June 24-26; North interior Karnataka on June 24 and 25; Gujarat region on June 22, 25, and 26; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 22. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan and Goa during next five days; over coastal Karnataka during June 22-24," the IMD said.

The weather department also said widespread rainfall was very likely to occur over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

"Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next five days and over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during June 23-26."

Also, the monsoon advanced further, bringing heavy rain to Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar.

"The monsoon has set over Bhopal. Now it has covered about 80 percent of the state," PK Saha, the senior-most meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office, was quoted by PTI as saying.

Moreover, in Jammu and Kashmir, all schools across the Ramban district, including Higher Secondary Schools, have been ordered to remain closed on Wednesday in view of heavy rainfall at several locations, news agency ANI reported.