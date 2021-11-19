IMD predicts heavy rain till Sunday in several states; yellow alert issued for Bengaluru

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states of southern and central India today. Due to the formation of a low-pressure area, the states that are likely to receive rainfall include -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, western districts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern districts of Rajasthan, and a few southern districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD has withdrawn the red alert for Chennai and surrounding districts as there were slim chances of extremely heavy rainfall. On the other hand, a yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru as it is likely to receive heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning in the next 24-48 hours.

Meanwhile, the states that are expected to receive rainfall on Saturday include -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, a few districts of Madhya Pradesh. The rain spells will continue in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and a few districts of Maharashtra on Sunday as well.

Earlier, the weather body had urged fishermen in Maharashtra not to venture into the sea saying strong winds with a speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour are very likely over the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast. In the last two days, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh have received moderate to heavy rainfall. Besides, a few isolated places in the north and south Goa witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.