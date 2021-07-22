IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next few days, issues red alert

Severe weather warnings over the region during next 5 days. Kindly visit https://t.co/89p4H3QwEY… for detailed district wise forecast and warnings. pic.twitter.com/1QjQQAdpOH— Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 21, 2021
22/7, Mumbai Thane rcd wide spread rainfall in 24 hrs as seen below. Mumbai recd heavy to very heavy at isol places.Thane recd heavy to very heavy with isol extremely heavy falls too.Intense rains observed near Kalyan. Lightning with thunder was also obs night.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 22, 2021
Pl see IMD updates pic.twitter.com/7GfMuEL9D5
Mumbai | High tide hits Marine Drive amid rainfall— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
City and suburbs may witness moderate to heavy rainfall/thundershowers with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/19LCjak591