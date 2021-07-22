Home

    IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next few days, issues red alert

    IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next few days, issues red alert

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Neighbouring areas of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad have also been put under red alert and are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

    
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its warning to red alert from orange as extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai over the next few days. As per IMD’s forecast, western and central India will continue to receive heavy spells of rain over the next three-four days.
    Neighbouring areas of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad have also been put under red alert and they are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.
    Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A "green" alert stands for "no warning" and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A "red" alert stands for "warning" and asks authorities to "take action". An "orange" alert indicates that the authorities are expected to "be prepared".
    Scientist KS Hosalikar, Head of Climate Research & Services, Pune, tweeted, “22/7, Mumbai Thane received widespread rainfall in 24 hours as seen below. Mumbai received heavy to very heavy at isolated places. Thane received heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy falls too.”
    Owing to the possibilities of heavy to very heavy showers, IMD has issued an orange alert for districts namely Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal. These fall in the East Vidharbha region of Maharashtra.
    As per IMD, the monsoon is expected to remain active in the Vidarbha region between July 21 and July 23. The Marathwada region, on the other hand, is likely to receive extensive showers till July 22, with the intensity of rain subsequently reducing after that.
