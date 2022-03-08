0

IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorm in parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra

By PTI  IST (Updated)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert, forecasting thunderstorms in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra for the next two days.
According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC), the wind confluence and a trough in easterlies run from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during March 8-10, it said.
Isolated hailstorm (is) very likely over north-central Maharashtra on March 8 and 9 and adjoining Marathwada on March 9, the IMD said.
According to the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri could witness thunderstorm activity, lightning, moderate rain and gusty storm over the next two days. Mumbai could very likely witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, the RMC added.
The IMD issues four colour-coded warnings - green, yellow, orange and red - based on the intensity of any weather condition.
