IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai and predicts heavy rain in these states, check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra as heavy rains are predicted to hit these regions on August 2 and 3. The forecast indicates an increase in rain activity, with isolated places likely to experience heavy downpours.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for August 3, suggesting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in parts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad. Mumbai will continue to be under a yellow alert for August 3 as well.

An IMD official stated that the rainfall activity is expected to be particularly intense over parts of Konkan and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra in the next three days, with a reduction thereafter, reported Times of India.

The Colaba and Santacruz observatories in Mumbai, however, only recorded 2 mm and 3 mm of rain, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on August 1. Mumbai, on the other hand, experienced meager rain activity over the city and suburbs on Tuesday.

Increased water levels in coastal areas during high tide run the risk of causing waterlogging in low-lying places. Citizens who live close to the seaside are urged to exercise caution and refrain from going near the water during these times. The low tide today, which will be at 05:42 hours and have a height of 0.17 meters, will temporarily reduce the high-water levels. Residents should exercise caution even when light to moderate rain is expected because waterlogging can still happen in susceptible locations.

Mumbai has experienced moderate rainfall over the past few days, following a spell of heavy rains last week. The average rainfall in the city from 8 am on August 1 to 8 am on August 2 was 5.57 mm in Mumbai City, 6.66 mm in Eastern Suburbs and 2.35 mm in Western Suburbs. The water stock in the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai was 75.50 percent as of 6 am on August 1.

Meanwhile, the weather agency also issued a heavy rain warning for several districts of Odisha on August 2.