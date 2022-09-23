IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi; Gurugram orders work from home for private offices

Mini
The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded one notch above normal at 22 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius.
23/09/2022: 12:16 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Narnaul (Haryana)— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) September 23, 2022
#WATCH | Haryana: Waterlogging witnessed in Gurugram's Narsinghpur amid incessant heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/kfWIDj71sL— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022
Traffic AlertAs per IMD report " Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 23, 2022