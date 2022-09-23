IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi; Gurugram orders work from home for private offices

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded one notch above normal at 22 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Delhi and NCR leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas of the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city.

23/09/2022: 12:16 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Narnaul (Haryana) — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) September 23, 2022

The Gurugram district administration has ordered all private offices to work from home on Friday. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an advisory, said, "In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies."

#WATCH | Haryana: Waterlogging witnessed in Gurugram's Narsinghpur amid incessant heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/kfWIDj71sL — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Traffic jams were reported in some areas in the morning due to waterlogging.