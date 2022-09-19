Video shows man getting washed away in Uttarakhand — IMD issues rainfall alert in these states

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update today: The IMD said there's a possibility of light rainfall in Delhi NCR. Meanwhile, thunderstorm and lightning are predicted in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, and Gujarat. Meanwhile, a video showed a man getting washed away due to a strong current in a drain in the Fatehpur area of Uttarakhand.

"The person is missing and a search operation is underway, but so far nothing has been found," SDM Haldwani Manish Kumar Singh said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A young man washed away due to a strong current in a rainy drain in the Fatehpur area. The person is missing & search operation is underway, but so far nothing has been found: SDM Haldwani Manish Kumar Singh (Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/QzEzsXqjXf— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

Here's a list of states where rainfall is likely today:

Maharashtra

Parts of Maharashtra including Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, and Osmanabad are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Monday. While Mumbai is not on alert, light rainfall is likely there as well.

Odisha

Kalahandi, Ganjam, and Puri districts in Odisha are on orange alert. Other areas where heavy rainfall is likely include Nabarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jafapathi, Nayagarh, Cuttack, and Khordha. The Met Office has warned of very heavy rain in Odisha for the next few days due to a low pressure that will form soon.

Delhi NCR

The IMD said there's a possibility of light rainfall in Delhi NCR.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala on Monday.

The IMD said on Sunday that the southwest monsoon's four-month trek across the nation, which began in June, is likely to come to an end during the next three days as it begins to withdraw from some areas of North-West India.

The Met department, however, has predicted fresh spells of rain for Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and east MP on September 21-22, as well as over Odisha, coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal on September 19-21, even though the retreat might begin next week.