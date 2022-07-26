    Home

    IMD issues rain alert in Maharashtra; floods hit Rajasthan, Guwahati

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    India weather update: Floods hit parts of Rajasthan and Guwahati following heavy rains on Monday, while more rainfall is predicted in Delhi, Himachal and Rajasthan. Here's a list of states where rainfall is likely to happen today.

    IMD issues rain alert in Maharashtra; floods hit Rajasthan, Guwahati
    Parts of Rajasthan and Guwahati were hit by floods following heavy rains on Monday. Several cars were washed away in Jodhpur, while lanes were inundated in Guwahati after heavy showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Tuesday as well. Here's a list of states where rainfall is likely today.
    Maharashtra
    The IMD predicted a thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, at isolated places in Maharashtra, issuing a yellow alert in Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.
    Delhi
    No warning has been issued in Delhi for Tuesday. However, very light rainfall is predicted in the national capital on Tuesday.
    Chennai
    Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at many places and is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Moreover, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
    Himachal Pradesh
    The IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain"
    at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kinnaur, Solan and Sirmaur.
    Rajasthan
    Rajasthan continued to receive heavy rainfall. "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over West Rajasthan on July 25 and July 26; East Rajasthan during July 25 and July 27," the IMD said.
    Heavy waterlogging was reported in parts of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Monday. The district collector has declared holiday in schools amid heavy rainfall and severe water-logging in the city.
    Assam
    Heavy rainfall in Guwahati triggered severe waterlogging in the city.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    Tags
