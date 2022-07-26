Parts of Rajasthan and Guwahati were hit by floods following heavy rains on Monday. Several cars were washed away in Jodhpur, while lanes were inundated in Guwahati after heavy showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Tuesday as well. Here's a list of states where rainfall is likely today.

Maharashtra

The IMD predicted a thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, at isolated places in Maharashtra , issuing a yellow alert in Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

Delhi

No warning has been issued in Delhi for Tuesday. However, very light rainfall is predicted in the national capital on Tuesday.

Chennai

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at many places and is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Moreover, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Himachal Pradesh

The IMD predicted a " generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain"

at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kinnaur, Solan and Sirmaur.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan continued to receive heavy rainfall. "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over West Rajasthan on July 25 and July 26; East Rajasthan during July 25 and July 27," the IMD said.

Heavy waterlogging was reported in parts of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Monday. The district collector has declared holiday in schools amid heavy rainfall and severe water-logging in the city.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25 pic.twitter.com/cfbtpZrnCv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2022 Assam

Heavy rainfall in Guwahati triggered severe waterlogging in the city.