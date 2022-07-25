    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    IMD issues rain alert in parts of Maharashtra, light showers likely in Delhi, Chennai, Himachal

    IMD issues rain alert in parts of Maharashtra, light showers likely in Delhi, Chennai, Himachal

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Palghar, Nasik, Pune, Amravati and Gadvhiroli among other areas. Meanwhile, "light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm' s likely at several places in Uttarakhand. Here's a look at rain predictions across India on Monday.

    IMD issues rain alert in parts of Maharashtra, light showers likely in Delhi, Chennai, Himachal
    Rajasthan continued to receive heavy rainfall at a few places in its eastern parts while many places in the state witnessed light to moderate rains. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in parts of Maharashtra on Monday. Rainfall is also likely in other parts of the country. Here's a look at rain predictions across India on Monday.
    Maharashtra
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, issuing a yellow alert in Palghar, Nasik, Pune, Amravati, Gadvhiroli, Gondia, Nagpur and Wardha. Elsewhere, the weather department has predicted light rainfall.
    IMD issues rain alert in parts of Maharashtra, light showers likely in Delhi, Chennai, Himachal IMD's rain alert in parts of Maharashtra
    Kolkata
    The weatherman forecast a cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain in Kolkata on Monday. The MeT predicted heavy rainfall in Purba and Paschim Medinipur till Monday, while the other south Bengal districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places. Heavy rainfall is also likely till Monday in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.
    Delhi
    No warning has been issued for Delhi on Monday. However, "generally cloudy sky" is likely to prevail over the national capital. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of the city.
    Chennai
    The IMD predicted on Sunday that "light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area" on Monday.
    Himachal Pradesh
    "Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain at isolated places" has been predicted in all the areas in Himachal except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. After heavy rainfall through the night, the water levels of the Beas river flowing next to Manali in Himachal Pradesh rise.
    Uttarakhand
    While no warning has been issued in the state, the IMD has predicted "light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm" at several places in Uttarakhand. It said "intense showers at isolated places in hills of Uttarakhand" are likely at isolated places in plains of Uttarakhand.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Presidents of India: Know who all have been in country's top constitutional post

    Next Article

    President Droupadi Murmu delivers first address after taking oath — Top quotes

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng