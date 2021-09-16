IMD issues orange alert in Delhi; heavy rains expected in some areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for moderate rains in Delhi. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected at isolated places in the national capital.

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Strong winds are predicted to sweep the city during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, a MeT forecast said.

Delhi has recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975. Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon starts, and September 14, the city normally gets 607.7 mm of rainfall. The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till Tuesday, the highest in September in 77 years.

