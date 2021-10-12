0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • IMD issues orange alert for six districts in Kerala for three days

IMD issues orange alert for six districts in Kerala for three days

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

IMD has issued an orange alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts.

IMD issues orange alert for six districts in Kerala for three days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for six districts in Kerala for October 12, 13 and 14, predicting heavy rains. The weatherman, in a bulletin, issued an orange alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts.
A yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts. Currently, all of the southern districts of the state have been put on yellow alert.
"Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from October 12 to 14," the IMD website read.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert denotes rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.
Tags
Previous Article

IPL 2021: Sunil Narine's all-round show against Virat Kohli's RCB sends KKR into Qualifier 2

Next Article

HC dismisses plea challenging appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner