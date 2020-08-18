  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

IMD issues orange alert for Kolhapur, Satara, and coastal Maha

Updated : August 18, 2020 07:27 AM IST

"The southwest monsoon would remain active over Maharashtra for the next 4-5 days which will cause strong spells of showers," an official said in Mumbai.
Water levels of Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli district have risen due to continuous rains, officials said, adding that residents have been put on alert. 
In Sangli and Kolhapur districts, water is being released from Koyna, Warna, Chandoli and Radhanagari dams.
IMD issues orange alert for Kolhapur, Satara, and coastal Maha

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Petronet LNG shares rally 5% after Q1 earnings beat estimates

Petronet LNG shares rally 5% after Q1 earnings beat estimates

Gold prices rise by Rs 340, silver jumps Rs 1,306

Gold prices rise by Rs 340, silver jumps Rs 1,306

Hero MotoCorp stock price gains 4% as brokerages raise target price

Hero MotoCorp stock price gains 4% as brokerages raise target price

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement