India IMD issues orange alert for Kolhapur, Satara, and coastal Maha Updated : August 18, 2020 07:27 AM IST "The southwest monsoon would remain active over Maharashtra for the next 4-5 days which will cause strong spells of showers," an official said in Mumbai. Water levels of Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli district have risen due to continuous rains, officials said, adding that residents have been put on alert. In Sangli and Kolhapur districts, water is being released from Koyna, Warna, Chandoli and Radhanagari dams.