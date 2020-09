The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Tuesday, saying it expects heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places. The weather bureau has also issued a yellow alert for Monday, saying the city could witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershower in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," stated IMD on its website on Monday.

In his tweet, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology Department, said, "As per IMD GFS & other models, today S Konkan, Goa likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains. Mumbai and Thane might receive isolated to extremely heavy rainfall."

According to the private forecaster, accuweather.com, the city can expect heavy rain and a thunderstorm from Monday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, leading to floods.

At night, thunderstorms can cause flash flooding as well.