By Akriti Anand

Mini Weather update | Around 1.35 lakh hectares of farm area in Punjab were affected due to incessant downpours last week. Here's what the IMD has predicted for some states today, September 26.

Heavy rains will likely continue over parts of India for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Several people have died, and hectares of farm areas have been destroyed ever since the monsoon started playing havoc this year.

Here's what the IMD forecast says for some states today:

Delhi

According to the IMD, Delhi will likely see partly cloudy weather on Monday. The city had witnessed incessant rainfall last week, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Maharashtra

Light rainfall is very likely over parts of Maharashtra on Monday. However, the IMD has predicted "thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain" at isolated places in Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.'

Uttarakhand

The IMD has issued an orange alert in parts of Uttarakhand. These areas include Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar.

Sikkim

Mangan district in Sikkim will likely see extremely heavy rainfall on Monday amid IMD's orange alert.

Punjab and Haryana

The two states witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday. According to PTI, around 1.35 lakh hectares of farm area in Punjab were affected due to incessant downpours. Untimely rains have been lashing several parts of Punjab and Haryana at a time when paddy, which is the main Kharif crop, is ready for harvest.

Other areas such as Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to see rainfall on Monday.

The IMD said last week, on September 22, that the Southwest Monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch on September 20. "The withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon passed through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya on 20th September 2022 and remained the same till the end of the week," it said.