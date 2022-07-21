The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings in parts of India on Thursday, predicting light to heavy rainfall in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Amid incessant rainfall, a landslide was reported in Uttarakhand and visuals from Rajasthan's Dholpur district showed lanes in market areas submerged in floodwater.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to pleasant and cloudy weather on Thursday. Here's a look at the situation in several states across the country and IMD alerts issued there.

Delhi-NCR

As per the IMD forecast, "Heavy rain/thundershowers (are likely to) at isolated places over... Delhi ." The national capital received heavy rainfall in Delhi on Wednesday as well. The weather department had then issued a warning, hinting at the possibility of "Water logging in low lying areas, occasional reduction in visibility, disruption of traffic in roads leading to increased travel time and minor damage to kutcha roads".

Maharashtra

Thunderstorms and lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds are very likely to occur over isolated places in Maharashtra in Thursday. These areas, where a yellow alert was issued, include Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur and Wardha. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in Mumbai on Thursday.

Uttarakhand

The IMD had earlier predicted that Uttarakhand is likely to witness light to moderate rain/thundershower from July 18 to July 22. Amid heavy rainfall, a landslide was reported near the Thal-Munsiyari motorway in the Pithoragarh district on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh

Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Higher reaches of Chamba are likely to witness "light rain", while, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Chamba and Sirmaur are likely to see "light to Moderate rainfall with a thunderstorm at many places", the IMD said.

Rajasthan

The MeT issued a "yellow alert" for heavy rains in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner and Hanumangarh districts on Thursday. Heavy rain had lashed isolated places in east Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places on Wednesday. Some visuals showed lanes in market areas submerged in water and residential areas inundated in the wake of water-logging.

Gujarat

Light rainfall is very likely to occur over isolated places in the districts of, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Anand, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Mahesena, Khera, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman, Bhavnagar, Botad, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagarh, Bhuj during next 3 hours, the IMD said as per an update issued around 8 an on Thursday.