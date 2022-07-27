    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    IMD issues heavy rain alert in Rajasthan as schools remain shut in Jodhpur

    IMD issues heavy rain alert in Rajasthan as schools remain shut in Jodhpur

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The weather department has issued a yellow alert in some parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday. Rainfall is also likely in Chennai, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Here's a look at states where heavy to moderate showers is likely today.

    IMD issues heavy rain alert in Rajasthan as schools remain shut in Jodhpur
    The India Meteorological Department predicted an "increase in rainfall activity over North Indian states from July 27". While parts of Rajasthan remain inundated, the weather department issued rain warnings in several parts of the country on Wednesday. Here's a look at states where rainfall is likely today.
    Rajasthan
    While Rajasthan continues to witness heavy waterlogging and floods, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in some parts of the state. Heavy showers are likely in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali, Ajmer and Udaipur. The rest of the state is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall.
    Heavy to very heavy rainfall led to flood-like situations in Jodhpur, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan, inundating roads and railway tracks on Tuesday. Jodhpur district collector declared a holiday on Wednesday in all government and private schools in the district.
    The situation remains grim as four children, including a girl, drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Gawariyon ki Dhani under the Bhopalgarh subdivision of Jodhpur Tuesday afternoon. Moreover, due to the inclement weather, the Northern Western Railway (NWR) cancelled seven trains, partially cancelled six trains and diverted two others.
    Maharashtra
    Parts of Maharashtra, including Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Amravati, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Wardha are likely to witness thunderstorms. Light to moderate rainfall is also possible at isolated places.
    Local train services on the Harbour Line in Mumbai were disrupted on Wednesday due to a rail fracture near Govandi station, a Central railway official said. The suburban services on the down (Panvel-bound) line were halted for about 40 minutes due to a rail crack near Govandi station, he said. On Wednesday, a rail fracture was detected at 7.50 am and the traffic on the line was restored at 8.30 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.
    Delhi
    Cloudy weather is predicted in Delhi on Wednesday while a few places may witness light rain, the IMD said. Rainfall activity is likely to pick up from Thursday, with the weather department forecasting moderate rain or thundershowers in the city over the next three days. No major warning has been issued in the national capital
    Chennai
    The IMD predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Wednesday. "Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur & Perambalur districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area," it said in a bulletin on Tuesday.
    Bengaluru
    Only Raichur and Yadgir districts of Karnataka are likely to witness heavy rainfall. No warning sounded in other districts for Wednesday.
    Himachal Pradesh
    Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur are likely to witness a "generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain". Meanwhile, light rain is likely to occur over Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu on Wednesday.
    Uttarakhand
    Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand.
    Haryana
    The IMD issued a warning of heavy rain in parts of Haryana from July 27 to 30.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Flipkart on receiving end of Sushant Singh Rajput fans, #BoycottFlipkart trends on Twitter- here's why

    Next Article

    Monsoon Session: 20th Rajya Sabha MP suspended for tearing papers, throwing them towards Chair

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng