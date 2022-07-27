The India Meteorological Department predicted an "increase in rainfall activity over North Indian states from July 27". While parts of Rajasthan remain inundated, the weather department issued rain warnings in several parts of the country on Wednesday. Here's a look at states where rainfall is likely today.

Rajasthan

While Rajasthan continues to witness heavy waterlogging and floods, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in some parts of the state. Heavy showers are likely in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali, Ajmer and Udaipur. The rest of the state is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall led to flood-like situations in Jodhpur , Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan, inundating roads and railway tracks on Tuesday. Jodhpur district collector declared a holiday on Wednesday in all government and private schools in the district.

The situation remains grim as four children, including a girl, drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Gawariyon ki Dhani under the Bhopalgarh subdivision of Jodhpur Tuesday afternoon. Moreover, due to the inclement weather, the Northern Western Railway (NWR) cancelled seven trains, partially cancelled six trains and diverted two others.

Maharashtra

Parts of Maharashtra , including Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Amravati, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Wardha are likely to witness thunderstorms. Light to moderate rainfall is also possible at isolated places.

Local train services on the Harbour Line in Mumbai were disrupted on Wednesday due to a rail fracture near Govandi station, a Central railway official said. The suburban services on the down (Panvel-bound) line were halted for about 40 minutes due to a rail crack near Govandi station, he said. On Wednesday, a rail fracture was detected at 7.50 am and the traffic on the line was restored at 8.30 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Delhi

Cloudy weather is predicted in Delhi on Wednesday while a few places may witness light rain, the IMD said. Rainfall activity is likely to pick up from Thursday, with the weather department forecasting moderate rain or thundershowers in the city over the next three days. No major warning has been issued in the national capital

Chennai

The IMD predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and Karaikal area on Wednesday. "Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur & Perambalur districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area," it said in a bulletin on Tuesday.

Bengaluru

Only Raichur and Yadgir districts of Karnataka are likely to witness heavy rainfall. No warning sounded in other districts for Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh

Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur are likely to witness a "generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain". Meanwhile, light rain is likely to occur over Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand

Haryana