By CNBCTV18.com

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of India including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Several parts of the country have already been experiencing widespread rainfall over the past week. On Wednesday, heavy downpour inundated low-lying area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, while four persons were injured when a portion of an old Shiv temple collapsed amid heavy showers in Ganjipeth area in Nagpur.

Maharashtra

An orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Raigad and Pune. Moreover, heavy rainfall is also likely in Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nasik, Kolhapur, Satara, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadhchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim and Yavatmal. Besides, Mumbai is likely to witness "light to moderate" rainfall.

Madhya Pradesh

A red alert has been issued in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Seoni, Balaghat. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Chindwara, Jabalpur, Katni and Mandla. Except for Shivpuri, every other district in the state is likely to experience rainfall with possible thunderstorm and lightning.

On Wednesday, a major portion of over an hundred-year-old Shiv temple collapsed amid heavy rain in Indore's Ganjipeth area. Four people were injured in the incident. Bunty Madhukar Shelke (30), Simran Bunty Shelke, (four months), Laxmi Jagdish Telange (40) and Jagdish Telange (45) were rescued and rushed to Mayo Hospital.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: After heavy rainfall in Indore, many areas of the city were waterlogged. (10.08) pic.twitter.com/jaGjiHW8Kl — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 11, 2022 Odisha

Heavy rainfall is likely areas including Sundargarh, Kenduhar, Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Kendraparha, Cuttak, Subarnapur, Bauda, Anugul, Deogarh, Khordha and Puri.

On Wednesday, some bridges over swollen rivers collapsed, disrupting road connectivity. Meanwhile, a depression, which lay above Odisha a day ago, weakened into a well-marked low pressure area (Lopar) over Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh at 5.30 am, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Water levels in the Banshadhara and Nagavali rivers are rising, but it is under control, Jan official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. "Malkangiri was experiencing floods for the past three days and the situation has improved now," he said.

No alert has been issued in Nuaparha, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagarha, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Gajapathi.

Karnataka

Heavy rainfall is likely in Belgaum, Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Chiknaglur.

Delhi-NCR

The IMD has predicted "partly cloudy sky" and very light rainfall in Delhi-NCR.

Himachal Pradesh

The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla. Earlier, a cloud burst was reported in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

Uttarakhand

An orange alert has been issued in Dehradun , Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Bhageshwar. Thunderstorm and lightning are also likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Gujarat

An orange alert has been issued in Amreli, Aravali, Mahisagar and Dahod. The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert in several parts as well including Surat, Dangs, Navsari, Bharuch and Panchmahal.

Chhattisgarh

An orange alert has been issued in Bilaspur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari and Mungeli, while a yellow alert has been issued on Kanker, Bastar, Gariaband and Raigarh.