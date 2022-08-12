By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather news today: Flash floods were reported in several districts of Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore following incessant rainfall. Here's a list of states where the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall on Friday.

Heavy rainfall continues to play havoc in several parts of India. There is a flash flood warning in Maharashtra's Vidharba district and "subdued rainfall activity" is likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and northeastern states for the next one or two days, the India Meteorological Department said. It also expects active monsoon conditions over central parts of India for the next few days.

Heavy downpour is predicted in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Karnataka on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the situation was grim in Himachal Pradesh in the wake of a landslide and cloudburst that killed two people.

Flash floods were also reported in several districts of the hill state with reports of vehicles and shops being washed away. Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore following incessant rainfall.

Here's today's (Friday, August 12) weather update and a list of states where rainfall is likely.

Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted in Mandsaur, Ujjain, Dhar, Khargone, Betul, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandala, Narsinghpur, Vidisha, Sagar and Rajgarh among other districts. In Indore, two persons were swept away in swollen drains following heavy rains and efforts were on to trace them.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall is likely in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Kullu and Kinnaur. A yellow and orange alert has been issued in these districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier on Thursday, two women were reportedly buried alive under debris following a landslide in Kullu. Ten shops and three vehicles were washed away following a cloudburst at the Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil.

Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara. Light rainfall is predicted in the rest of Maharashtra . On Thursday, the Met Office warned of flash floods in Vidarbha. Some rivers in the Vidarbha region were flooded after heavy showers and several people from Bhandara and Chandrapur districts were shifted to safer places, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

Karnataka

Heavy rainfall is likely in Belgaum, Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Kodagu. No warning has been issued in the rest of the state.

Kampli-Gangavathi bridge was submerged after water was released from the Tungabhadra dam in Koppal. Kote Anjaneya temple and nearby places were also inundated.

Odisha

A yellow alert — heavy rainfall warning — has been issued in several parts of Odisha including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Angul, Cuttack, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur and Bargarh.

Meanwhile, "a low-pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around August 13, 2022", the IMD said. It is likely to become more marked by Friday and move west-northwestwards thereafter.

Rajasthan

The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in most parts of Rajasthan for four-five days. It has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at some places in West Rajasthan on August 12, 13 and 15.

Delhi-NCR

Light rainfall is likely in parts Delhi-NCR on Friday. The IMD has predicted "generally cloudy sky with light rain and strong surface wind". According to news agency ANI, water levels of river Yamuna rose on Thursday. "Water level is near warning zone. We've put up boats, motorboats across river to caution people. Shelters, food given to those who've been displaced due to this," Harish Kumar, Boat club in-charge, said.

The Yamuna is flowing precariously close to the warning level of 204.5 metres in Delhi and is likely to cross the danger level of 205.33 metres on Saturday morning, authorities were quoted by PTI as saying. A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the warning level, and people living near the floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated.

Chhattisgarh

Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh are likely to witness heavy rainfall, while thunderstorm and lightning are likey over several other parts of the state.

West Bengal

Purulia, Jhargam, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Bankura.

Uttarakhand

A yellow alert has been sounded in Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand caused a surge in streams that damaged buildings and shops while landslides in the hills blocked national highways and a number of rural motor roads on Thursday. A swirling stream in Khablisera village washed away eight shops in Uttarkashi district in the early hours on Thursday, the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) here said.