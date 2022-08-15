By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather news today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country including Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday. Here's a list of states where rainfall is predicted today, August 15.

Delhi witnessed overcast condition as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on its 76th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The weather department had forecast light rain and strong winds on Monday morning in the area surrounding the Red Fort. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is like over other parts of the country on Monday. Here's a list of states where rainfall is predicted today, August 15.

Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky" and light rains in the morning hours. It has also forecast "strong surface winds in the afternoon. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur over Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Palghar, Thane, Jalgaon, Nasik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal. A yellow alert has been issued in these areas, while an orange alert has been issued in Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri and Raigad. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in the rest of the state.

Himachal Pradesh

While most parts of Himachal Pradesh is on orange alert, heavy rains are predicted in all the districts of the state. Heavy showers are predicted in Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, SolanUna, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur.

Uttarakhand

Heavy rains are likely in Uttarkashi, Nainital, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Dehradun. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in the rest parts of the hilly state.

Madhya Pradesh

An orange alert has been issued in parts of the state on Monday. Morena,

Bhind, Shivpuri, Dewas, Sehore, Betul, Damoh, Chhindwara, Seoni, Panna, Katni, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Anupparm, Balaghat and Mandla. A yellow alert has been issued in Chatarpur, Sagar, Raisen, Ashoknagar, Guna, and Rajgarh.

Rajasthan

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued in parts of Rajasthan as well. An orange alert has been issued in Alwar, Dausa and Kota. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is also likely in Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Sikar, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Baran and Pratapgarh.

Odisha

Several districts in Odisha including Kendujhar, Anugul, Sundargarh, Sundargarh, Baragarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Balangir and Nauparha are on red alert. Heavy rain is also likely in Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapathi, Kandhamal, Bauda, Ganjam, Puri, Bhadrak and Baleshwar.

Apart from these states, heavy rainfall is also likely in West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Telangana and Gujarat. "Active monsoon conditions over central parts of India and Rajasthan during next two-three days and over Northwest India during August 14 and 15," the IMD had said earlier.