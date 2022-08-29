    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 3, search ops on — IMD issues heavy rain alert in these states today

    By CNBCTV18.com

    Weather today: IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Monday. Here's a list of regions where rainfall is likely today

    Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are expected to witness heavy rains on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and northeast India are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next four days, the weather department added.
    Three people were found dead after a landslide in the Idukki district of Kerala on Sunday evening, following which search operations were underway.
    Here's a list of states where rainfall is likely today:
    Jammu and Kashmir
    Muzaffarabad, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Rajouri, Ramban, Mirpur, Anantnag and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning on Monday. Fairly widespread rain is likely in Jammu.
    Himachal Pradesh
    Heavy rainfall is likely in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla.
    Uttarakhand
    The IMD has issued orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshawar and Champawat. Heavy showers are also likely in Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal.
    Also Read | Explained: What are cloudbursts and can they be predicted?
    Delhi
    Light rainfall is likely in Delhi-NCR on Monday.
    West Bengal
    Kalipong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to see heavy rainfall. The remaining parts of the state might also witness thunderstorm and lightning.
    Madhya Pradesh
    The state reeling under floods is likely to witness more rainfall on Monday. Parts including Betul, Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, Seoni, Chhatarpur, Panna, Balaghat, Katni, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla and Umaria might see heavy rainfall.
    Kerala
    Heavy rainfall is likely in Mallappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. Meanwhile, search operations are underway to rescue people stranded due to the landslide in Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluka of Idukki district. Three bodies have been recovered from the region so far.
    Tamil Nadu
    Parts of Tamil Nadu are also on yellow alert with the IMD predicting heavy rainfall in Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Thiruppur, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Vellore and Pudukkottai.
    Maharashtra
    Thunderstorms and light to moderate rain are very likely in Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.
    Besides these states, rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    First Published:  IST

