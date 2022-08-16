By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather news today: The IMD has sounded a red alert in parts of Madhya Pradesh and orange alert in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Here's a list of states where heavy showers are likely today, August 16.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country witnessed flood-like situation after incessant rainfall on Monday. Meanwhile, schools in some districts of Madhya Pradesh will remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy rains. Two people also went missing after flash floods were reported in Himachal Pradesh's Solang Nala.

Amid the chaos, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall on Tuesday in parts of the country. Here's a list of states where heavy showers are likely today, August 16.

Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall is likely in Raigad and Pune, while thunderstorms and lightning have been predicted in Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Buldhana, Bhandara, Amravati and Akola. Moderate rain is likely in other parts of the state including Mumbai, Jalgaon, Nasik and Satara.

Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Khargone, Burhanpur and Betul. An orange alert has been issued in Alirajpur, Harda, Hoshangabad, SagarNarsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Dindori, Jabalpur and Sagar. Besides these districts, heavy rainfall is also predicted in areas including Satna, Katni, Tikamgarh, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen and Khandwa.

Amid heavy rainfall, there will be a holiday in all schools of Narmadapuram and Bhopal on Tuesday, said district collectors.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall is very likely in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Kullu, Shimla, and Sirmaur. Other districts including Una, Bilaspur, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur might also witness heavy downpour.

The hill state has been witnessing landslides and flash floods for the past few days. Recently, two people went missing after flash floods were reported in the Solang Nala area of Kullu. "Due to the increase of water flow in the river, rescue operation is stopped today. It will resume tomorrow morning," news agency ANI quoted SDM Manali as saying.

Rajasthan

Severe water logging was witnessed in Rajasthan's Bundi on Monday. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely in Pali, Sirohi, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Nagaur, Baran and Dausa.

Odisha

According to ANI, the turbulent flow of water in the Hati river has caused a flood-like situation in the Junagarh block in the Kalahandi district. Water-level in the Devi river in Jagatsinghpur district also rose following incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, no rain warning has been issued in the state.

Chhattisgarh

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall Kabirdham, Rajnandgaon, Raipur, Bilaspur, Bemetara and Baloda Bazar. Five members of a family died after a wall of their house collapsed in Kanker, following heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in a village in the Pakhanjur area.