Weather news today: The IMD has sounded a red alert in parts of Madhya Pradesh and orange alert in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Here's a list of states where heavy showers are likely today, August 16.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Two people missing after flash floods in Solang Nala, Kullu yesterday. Search and rescue operations, that stopped due to the increase of water flow in the river, will resume this morning.(Visuals from yesterday, 15th August) pic.twitter.com/xOpI7vMtmA— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
Rajasthan | Incessant heavy rainfall led to severe water-logging in various parts of Bundi city as it affected the normal life of the people (15.08) pic.twitter.com/cQPMjS7iae— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 15, 2022
#WATCH | Odisha: Turbulent flow of water in Hati river due to incessant rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in Junagarh block in Kalahandi district (15.08) pic.twitter.com/mIQcsBVNy9— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022