IMD forecasts widespread rains over many parts of north, northeast India for 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said fairly widespread to widespread rains are very likely over many parts of north and northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. It said a cyclonic circulation lies over eastern Uttar Pradesh and extends up to the mid-tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, the IMD said, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over the northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. It said under the influence of stronger southwesterly or southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over these areas from Wednesday (August 11), resulting in isolated extremely heavy falls over Assam and Meghalaya during August 11-13.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand during the next five days and over Himachal Pradesh on August 12-13. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand during the next four-five days, the IMD said.

It said isolated heavy falls over Jharkhand during August 10-13 and over the Gangetic West Bengal during August 11-13 are also very likely. The Met office forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan in the next 24 hours with a significant reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during next five days and over Kerala during next three days," it said. It forecast "subdued" rainfall over the remaining parts of the plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan) and most parts of peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the IMD, rain or thundershowers were observed at most places of Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh and at many places of Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday. A few places over western Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, central Maharashtra, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep and isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal also witnessed rain or thundershowers.

The IMD said the eastern end of the monsoon trough continues to run close to the foothills of the Himalayas, while the western end runs north of its normal position. "The entire monsoon trough likely to shift close to foothills of the Himalayas during next 24-48 hours, causing weak monsoon spell over the country from August 10," it added.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the IMD said. The national capital received a total of 15.4 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, according to the IMD's Safdarjung station. The Ayanagar and Ridge stations recorded heavier rainfall of about 27 mm and 30 mm respectively.

The city is expected to witness strong surface winds on Tuesday. Sultry weather conditions prevailed at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, acording to the Met office. Two members of a family -- an old woman and a child -- were killed when the wall of an adjoining house collapsed on their hut due to rain in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a slew of measures to help people in areas affected by floods following heavy rains and formed a task force comprising 12 cabinet ministers to look after the relief work. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district on Monday on her way to Jhargram, according to officials.