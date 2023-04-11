IMD forecasts normal monsoon this year

The IMD said that normal rainfall is likely over many areas of peninsular India as well as northeast India and parts of west and central as well.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a normal monsoon this year. It has estimated 83.5 cm rainfall in this monsoon — expects it to be in the normal category.

IMD said that there could be around 87 cm rainfall during the four-month monsoon period and it expects 96 percent of this during the season.

It says that normal rainfall is likely over many areas of peninsular India as well as northeast India, and parts of west and central India as well.

IMD also said that lower snow cover over areas such as Eurasia are favourable for the southwest monsoon.

On El Nino

The IMD also said that the El Niño effect may be seen in the second half of monsoon, adding that the El Niño conditions changed to neutral over the equatorial pacific region. The Met department however said there is no one-to-one relation between El Niño and Indian summer monsoon rainfall.

El Niño refers to a period of warm ocean temperatures in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific, which typically occurs every 2-7 years. During an El Niño event, the trade winds weaken, causing warm water to shift eastward and accumulate in the central and eastern Pacific. This warming of the ocean can have widespread impact on weather patterns, including increased rainfall in parts of South America, drought in Southeast Asia and Australia, and warmer temperatures in North America.

The Met department added that the Indian Ocean Diopole (IOD) is positive for monsoon. It also said that neutral IOD conditions are present over the Indian ocean.

On IOD

IOD is the difference in the temperature of the sea surface between two regions — western Indian Oceanand the eastern Indian Ocean. A positive IOD leads to greater and more active rainfall. The IMD stated that majority of the models indicate that the IOD is likely to develop during the monsoon season.

On La Nina

Talking about La Niña, the IMD said at present its conditions have changed to neutral. It said that 2023 is the year following the triple-dip La Niña event.

La Niña refers to a period of cooler-than-normal ocean temperatures in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific. During a La Niña event, the trade winds become stronger, causing cool water to upwell from the depths of the ocean and spread across the surface of the eastern and central Pacific.

The impacts of La Niña are generally opposite to those of El Niño, including increased rainfall in parts of Southeast Asia and Australia, and drier conditions in parts of South America.

What Skymet said recently

While the IMD has estimated 96 percent of the long period average (LPA) for this year's monsoon, Skymet recently forecast 94 percent of the LPA for the same.

On April 10 , Skymet in a note said that India is likely to witness below normal monsoon rains. Factors other than El Niño may also hit rains, the weather agency said. Mahesh Palawat, the VP-Meteorology at Skymet Weather Services, said the monsoon season this year will be weaker than usual due to multiple factors.

“This time, we expect that monsoon will be 94 percent of long period average and El Nino will be evolving and it will be much stronger in the second half of the monsoon. Apart from El Niño, we expect the Indian Ocean Dipole — another deciding factor of the southwest monsoon that is not very positive,” he said on Monday.