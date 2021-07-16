IMD expects heavy rainfall in these states during next few days

The northern parts of the country are expected to receive a fresh spell of heavy rains starting July 17, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Monsoon deficit in Delhi has reduced from 65 percent to 56 percent and heavy rains are expected to reduce it further over the weekend.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness fairly widespread rainfall. They may also experience heavy to very heavy rains over the weekend.

The IMD said that Haryana, Punjab, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Southern Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 17 and 19.

The northeastern region of the country is also set to face a surge in rainfall from July 17.

Coastal regions of Konkan, Goa and Karnataka could expect fairly widespread rains until July 17. Rainfall over Goa and Konkan might also become harsh with isolated extremely heavy rains.