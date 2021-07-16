Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • IMD expects heavy rainfall in these states during next few days

    IMD expects heavy rainfall in these states during next few days

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The IMD said that Haryana, Punjab, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Southern Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 17 and 19.

    IMD expects heavy rainfall in these states during next few days
    The northern parts of the country are expected to receive a fresh spell of heavy rains starting July 17, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Monsoon deficit in Delhi has reduced from 65 percent to 56 percent and heavy rains are expected to reduce it further over the weekend.

    Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness fairly widespread rainfall. They may also experience heavy to very heavy rains over the weekend.

    The IMD said that Haryana, Punjab, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Southern Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 17 and 19.

     The northeastern region of the country is also set to face a surge in rainfall from July 17.

    Coastal regions of Konkan, Goa and Karnataka could expect fairly widespread rains until July 17. Rainfall over Goa and Konkan might also become harsh with isolated extremely heavy rains.

    IMD said that during July 16-18, there could be a decrease in rainfall over the Western Coast and the peninsular region of the country. It also said that an area of low pressure lies over the coastal areas of Kutch in Gujarat.

    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi asks states with rising COVID-19 cases to take proactive steps to prevent 3rd wave

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,001.20 -38.55 -3.71
    Infosys1,551.15 -29.65 -1.88
    Eicher Motors2,616.65 -50.85 -1.91
    Shree Cements28,004.00 -423.45 -1.49
    Adani Ports689.10 -10.00 -1.43
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,001.00 -39.00 -3.75
    Infosys1,550.95 -29.35 -1.86
    Bajaj Finserv12,780.00 -175.65 -1.36
    Tech Mahindra1,097.85 -14.30 -1.29
    ICICI Bank658.90 -8.40 -1.26
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,001.00 -38.75 -3.73
    Infosys1,550.50 -30.30 -1.92
    Eicher Motors2,617.05 -50.45 -1.89
    Shree Cements28,002.50 -424.95 -1.49
    Adani Ports689.00 -10.10 -1.44
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,001.30 -38.70 -3.72
    Infosys1,550.45 -29.85 -1.89
    Bajaj Finserv12,781.65 -174.00 -1.34
    Tech Mahindra1,097.30 -14.85 -1.34
    ICICI Bank658.70 -8.60 -1.29

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56250.02500.03
    Euro-Rupee88.08700.04000.05
    Pound-Rupee103.32100.24700.24
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6772-0.0013-0.19
    View More