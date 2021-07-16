IMD expects heavy rainfall in these states during next few days

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness fairly widespread rainfall. They may also experience heavy to very heavy rains over the weekend.
The IMD said that Haryana, Punjab, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Southern Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 17 and 19.
The northeastern region of the country is also set to face a surge in rainfall from July 17.
Coastal regions of Konkan, Goa and Karnataka could expect fairly widespread rains until July 17. Rainfall over Goa and Konkan might also become harsh with isolated extremely heavy rains.
IMD said that during July 16-18, there could be a decrease in rainfall over the Western Coast and the peninsular region of the country. It also said that an area of low pressure lies over the coastal areas of Kutch in Gujarat.