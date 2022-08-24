6.4 lakh affected in flood-hit Odisha, 2,100 rescued in MP — IMD alert in these states today

By CNBCTV18.com

In the last two days, as many as 4,300 people have been shifted to safer places and 2,100 others have been rescued in Madhya Pradesh which is reeling under floods, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The power supply was hit, train services were affected and schools were also shut in some parts of the state.

In Rajasthan as well, schools were shut in the Baran district on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Odisha, another state affected by floods, is likely to experience more rainfall, while water levels dropped in rivers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heavy downpour on Wednesday as well. Here's a list of states where showers are likely today:

Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Harda, Dhar, Alirajpur and Ratlam, while thunderstorm and lightning is predicted in several other parts of Madhya Pradesh . Light showers are likely in the remaining parts of the state for the next two days, an official said.

On Tuesday, at least eight trains and rail traffic were disrupted between Guna and Maksi. Schools in some districts including Bhopal and Vidisha remained closed for the second day. Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had deployed two Medium Lift Helicopters Mi17 V5 in Vidisha of Madhya Pradesh for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Odisha

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Deoghar districts of Odisha . Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is also predicted in Baragarh, Buaparaha, Kandhamal, Koraput, Anugul and Kalahandi.

As many as 6.4 lakh people remain marooned across 902 villages in the state. The water level in most of the swollen rivers in Odisha dropped below the danger level, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar in the north and Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur are among the districts affected by the rain.

Rajasthan

An orange alert has been issued in Jalore, Sirohi, Pali, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Banswara.

Amid heavy rainfall, rivers such as Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh are flooded and excess water from overflowing dams was released by opening their gates. Two people were washed away in floods and two others went missing in Baran and Bundi districts on Tuesday. Moreover, the flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Kota worsened.

Varanasi: Flood-affected Assi Ghat on the banks of swollen Ganga river, during the monsoon season in Varanasi, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bihar

Thunderstorm and lightning have been predicted across the state on Wednesday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited JP Setu and Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Tuesday and instructed the officials regarding the rising water level of the river Ganga.

Himachal Pradesh

Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Simaur, Shimla and Kully are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal.

Kerala

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Kasargod, Malappuram, Thrissur and Idukki. The remaining parts of the state in on yellow alert.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban, officials said on Wednesday. The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting the valley with the rest of the country, news agency IANS reported.

Besides these, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and some northeastern states are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.