6.4 lakh affected in flood-hit Odisha, 2,100 rescued in MP — IMD alert in these states today

Mini
Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, which have been affected by floods, are likely to experience more rainfall on Wednesday. The IMD has also predicted rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Here's a list of states where showers are likely today:
#WATCH | On the requisition of MP Government, the Indian Air Force deployed two Medium Lift Helicopters Mi17 V5 at Vidisha Madhya Pradesh, for humanitarian assistance & disaster relief operations. pic.twitter.com/Fi83fLqeG7— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited JP Setu and Gandhi Ghat in Patna to take stock of the rising water level of river Ganga. He reached Gandhi Ghat via Atal Path, JP Ganga Path and instructed the officials regarding the rising water level of the river Ganga. pic.twitter.com/IVcrNpOGWi— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022
The #Jammu-#Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban, officials said on Wednesday.The highway is the lifeline of #Kashmir and the main road link connecting the valley with the rest of the country. pic.twitter.com/o3rkED2wdM— IANS (@ians_india) August 24, 2022