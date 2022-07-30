IMD alert: These Indian states are predicted to witness enhanced rain activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in several states till August 1. In its daily update, the Met office said that several states in North India will witness enhanced rain activity till August 1.

According to IMD forecast, east Uttar Pradesh will record rain spells between July 30 and August 1. Similarly, states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to witness intense rain spells at isolated places till July 31.

In Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand, heavy to very heavy rain spells are likely during the next 48 hours. Incessant rains and related events have already blocked nearly 200 roads in the Himalayan state. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, said the forecast.

Daily Weather Video (Hindi) Dated 29.07.2022:

You Tube Link: https://t.co/KJyAoE0StOFacebook Link: https://t.co/tjNVkBjXZx — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 29, 2022 Coming down from North India, rainfall has also been predicted in states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka (coastal areas), Puducherry, Kerala, and Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days. In Bihar, rain spells are likely to continue till August 2. Coming down from North India, rainfall has also been predicted in states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka (coastal areas), Puducherry, Kerala, and Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days. In Bihar, rain spells are likely to continue till August 2.

Southwest monsoon has also intensified in Tamil Nadu where 10 districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall. “Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely to continue over Central, West, East and South India during next 4-5 days,” the IMD tweeted on Friday.

o Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely to continue over Central, West, East and South India during next 4-5 days. 4/10 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 29, 2022

Rainfall alerts have also been issued in Sikkim and Meghalaya for July 30 and 31. “Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh during 30th and 31st and over Assam and Meghalaya till 31st July," said the IMD alert.

 Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 30th & 31st July & 02nd August and over Assam & Meghalaya during 31st July-02nd August, 2022. 9/10 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 29, 2022

In the wake of the rain alert, several states have pressed in disaster management authorities to tackle any untoward event. In hill states, earthmover machines have been deployed in landslide-prone areas.