By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update today: The Lucknow administration has issued an advisory in the wake of heavy rainfall alert. Meanwhile, Andheri subway in Mumbai, which was shut for traffic due to water accumulation, is now open for traffic, The Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet on Friday.

Mumbai woke up to a heavy downpour on Friday morning and the rain gods have not relented since. The city has been getting heavy spells of rain since Thursday night. However, there are no reports of major waterlogging as of now.

Andheri subway, which was shut for traffic due to water accumulation, is now open for traffic, The Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet on Friday. However, it added, "Due to heavy rain, the south-bound western express highway at Siba road vehicular movement is slow."

T he India Meteorological (IMD) department has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai among some other parts of Maharashtra. These areas include Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palgharm, Thane, Nasik, Pune and Satara.

In its weather update for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs (are likely). Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places." It was said high and low tides are likely.

Amid the heavy showers, the Central Railway and the Western Railway said all the trains were running normally.

Here's a list of other states where heavy rainfall is likely:

Gujarat

An orange alert has been issued in Dangs, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Gir Somnath, Junagarh and Devbhoomi Dwarka. The remaining parts of the state are on yellow alert.

Delhi NCR

The IMD predicted light rainfall in parts of Delhi NCR on Friday.

Uttarakhand

Most parts of Uttarakhand are on orange alert. These areas include Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh.

Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh late Thursday. More heavy rainfall has been predicted in the state on Friday. Kheri, Bahraich, Kannauj, Kanpur and Jalaun atre on orange alert. Heavy rainfall belt will extend further and cover Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj in the next two days, Met Department officials said.

Meanwhile, at least 12 people died in Lucknow after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed following heavy rains, News 18 reported on Friday. One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident and issued directions to provide Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of each of the deceased, his office said in a tweet. The officials of the district administration have been directed to arrange adequate treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, three people have been killed in Unnao. UP District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said schools affiliated to all Boards, up to class 12 will remain closed on Friday following heavy downpour and water logging in many parts of Lucknow.

The Lucknow administration has issued an advisory in the wake of heavy rainfall alert:

> In the advisory, the administration has advised the residents of the city to not leave the house until it is indispensable and to beware of old dilapidated buildings and to avoid going to crowded and traffic jam areas.

> Residents are also advised to take care of their health and only drink boiled water and also to use bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health centre.

> The advisory also mentioned staying away from open sewers, electric wires and poles and contacting Municipal Corporation Control Room for any civic problem like water logging, tree fall etc.

> Helpline number 1912 for electrical breakdown etc. In case of any medical emergency, contact the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow Control Room at 0522-2622080.

> Also, an integrated Control Command Center number for any other problem was also listed in the advisory--Register a problem on 0522- 4523000.