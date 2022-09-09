By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Torrential rains in Karnataka's Bengaluru have caused havoc with overflowing rivulets and floods affecting normal lives, and causing damage to life and properties. Acres of agricultural land, a number of houses, several bridges, and kilometres of roads are either washed away or inundated by flood water in several parts of north and south interior Karnataka.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a very heavy rainfall alert on parts of Karnataka and Odisha on Friday. An orange alert has been issued in Uttar Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts of Karnataka. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is also in other parts of the state including Belgaum, Haveri, Shivamoga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu and Tumkur.

Amid harrowing images and videos emerging from Bengaluru , residents of the rain-battered city are trying to get back to routine after some respite from rains and water levels in flooded areas receding slowly. However, forecasts of more rains continue to cause some worry among the residents of the city.

Meanwhile, a red alert, as well as an orange alert, has been issued in parts of Odisha on Friday. The IMD sounded red alert in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarrangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri, Cuttack, Gajapathi and Khordha. The remaining parts of the state are on orange alert.

Besides, Maharashtra is also on yellow alert. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Dhule, Nanadurbar, Jalgaon, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Latur and Nanded among other areas. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

On Thursday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas, disrupting road traffic and suburban train services on the Central Railway (CR)'s Main Line due to water logging on tracks. Four persons were also injured in two wall collapse incidents and a boy was washed away in Thane city, officials said.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are also on alert with heavy rainfall likely in Anantapuramu, YSR Kadapa, Guntur, Prakasam, Guntur, West Godavari and Vishakhapatnam.

In a press release on Thursday, the IMD said a Low Pressure Area was formed over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. It said heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Odisha, Maharashtra and South Peninsular India in the next four five days. "Subdued rainfall activity likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during next five days," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)