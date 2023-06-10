‘Illegal’ Tipu Sultan memorial demolished in Maharashtra's Dhule after Kolhapur clashes

The razed memorial of Tipu Sultan was constructed by Dr Farooq Anwar Shah. Amid the communal clashes in different parts of the state, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Nanded to address a rally on Saturday, June 10.

A monument dedicated to 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, which was allegedly built illegally, in Dhule city in Maharashtra was demolished by the local authorities days after the violent clashes in Kolhapur. The controversial structure, locally known as Tipu Sultan memorial, was razed by the Dhule civic body on Friday.

“A monument of Tipu Sultan was built here on the main road, there was no permission for it. We got information that it was an illegal monument. We had a meeting to remove it, after which it was demolished. There is peace in the area,” Sanjay Barkund, SP Dhule, told ANI.

The Dhule Municipal Corporation demolished the structure to avoid communal tension after the protests by local right-wing organisations and BJP leaders.

This action by the local authorities in Dhule comes amid the rising communal tensions in certain parts of the state over social media posts praising Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

According to the reports, the razed memorial of Tipu Sultan was constructed by Dr Farooq Anwar Shah, who is a local legislator related to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Looking at the violent clashes and protests, the authorities have also appealed to people not to believe in rumours and to maintain peace.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, June 7, protests erupted in Kolhapur district following social media posts on Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. Violent clashes between two groups were reported from many places in Kolhapur.