CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News‘Illegal’ Tipu Sultan memorial demolished in Maharashtra's Dhule after Kolhapur clashes

‘Illegal’ Tipu Sultan memorial demolished in Maharashtra's Dhule after Kolhapur clashes

‘Illegal’ Tipu Sultan memorial demolished in Maharashtra's Dhule after Kolhapur clashes
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 6:55:57 PM IST (Published)

The razed memorial of Tipu Sultan was constructed by Dr Farooq Anwar Shah. Amid the communal clashes in different parts of the state, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Nanded to address a rally on Saturday, June 10.

A monument dedicated to 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, which was allegedly built illegally, in Dhule city in Maharashtra was demolished by the local authorities days after the violent clashes in Kolhapur. The controversial structure, locally known as Tipu Sultan memorial, was razed by the Dhule civic body on Friday.

“A monument of Tipu Sultan was built here on the main road, there was no permission for it. We got information that it was an illegal monument. We had a meeting to remove it, after which it was demolished. There is peace in the area,” Sanjay Barkund, SP Dhule, told ANI.
https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1667435039402098688?s=20
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X