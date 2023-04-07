ED receives tip-off on illegal mining in Jharkhand, reaches spot and finds explosives on land

The illegal mining was being done at the behest of a jailed prisoner and the investigation agency sought information from Jharkhand Police, sources from ED said.

The Enforcement Directorate team received a tip-off regarding illegal mining in Jharkhand's Sahebganj area and when the team arrived at the location, they found dynamite, gunpowder shells under the ground.

Once the team realised that the explosives were present under the ground, the Delhi headquarters of the ED were informed of the same, following which drone cameras were used to collect information as evidence of the same. The investigation agency then sent the information of the case to the local police authorities and directed them to take appropriate action in the case and register an FIR.

Over half a dozen accused persons have so far been arrested by the ED while taking action against cases related to illegal mining in the area. The ED took over the illegal mining case last year, following which over four accused have been arrested in Jharkhand and around half-a-dozen politicians and bureaucrats are also on the radar of the investigation agency.

The illegal mining was being done at the behest of a jailed prisoner and the investigation agency sought information from Jharkhand Police, sources from ED said.

A senior source from the ED said that some of the accused, despite being arrested, were active in their crimes with the help of their henchmen. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the ED wrote a letter to the Jharkhand police, following which it was directed that a fresh case be registered against the accused.