In a major setback for Deloitte and KPMG affiliate BSR, the Supreme Court (SC) has set aside a 2020 Bombay High Court order in the IL&FS fraud case. The case involved the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) group, which defaulted on payments in 2018, leading to a financial crisis in India's non-banking financial sector. The case brought to light the alleged role of auditors in the financial fraud.

The Bombay High Court (HC) had earlier quashed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) proceedings to prosecute the auditors involved in the case. However, the Supreme Court's decision allows the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to initiate proceedings against Deloitte and the KPMG affiliate involved in the case.

The SC's decision also upholds the constitutional validity of Section 140(5) of the Companies Act, which empowers the Centre to take action against auditors involved in financial frauds. The Section allows the government to remove auditors or audit firms involved in fraudulent activities.

The SC's decision is significant as it reaffirms the Centre's power to act against auditors found guilty of financial misconduct. The court also noted that the Centre had applied its mind in this case and that there was no arbitrary exercise of power.

The IL&FS case is one of several recent cases in which auditors have come under scrutiny for their role in financial frauds. The case highlights the importance of holding auditors accountable for their actions and ensuring that they act in the best interests of their clients and the public.