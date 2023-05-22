IL&FS fraud case: NCP workers stage protest as Jayant Patil reaches ED office

Alleged payment of some "commission amount" by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil is under the scanner of the ED and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Monday morning, Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil reached the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is questioning him in connection with the alleged Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) money laundering case.

The senior leader reached the ED's office at around 11:50 am in the presence of a large number of party supporters. The ED is likely to record Patil's statement in connection with the case.

Ahead of his arrival, workers of the NCP staged protests outside the party office in Mumbai, adjacent to the ED office. They donned Gandhi caps and held placards and banners, staging a sit-in.

Speaking to reporters on his way from the party office to the ED office, Patil said he would cooperate with the agency and provide them with whatever information they ask for.

"I don’t know what they want to know but I will cooperate with them," he said.

He further appealed to the protestors, who were alleging a "political vendetta", to maintain peace.

"I appeal to the party workers to maintain peace and allow the officials to do their work. I also ask party workers not to be afraid of it,” said Patil, a seven-term legislator who is former Maharashtra minister of home and finance.

The ED has summoned Patil for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), as per officials.

The 61-year-old MLA from the Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for his appearance on May 12, but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing some personal and official engagements.

The politician was subsequently asked to appear on May 22.

Patil told reporters earlier this month that he never had any association or financial dealing with IL&FS.

Patil on Monday said, “I am part of the opposition and one needs to face such type of suffering. I never heard the name of the IL&FS in the past, but the ED officials have summoned me to appear before them. I will try to address their queries in the legal framework.”

Alleged payment of some "commission amount" by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil is under the scanner of the ED and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency recently initiated fresh action in this 2019 case after it searched the Mumbai offices of Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR and Associates, an Indian affiliate of global accounting firm KPMG, the two former auditors of IL&FS.

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

With agency inputs.