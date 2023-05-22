IL&FS fraud case: NCP workers stage protest as Jayant Patil reaches ED office

Alleged payment of some "commission amount" by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil is under the scanner of the ED and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Monday morning, Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil reached the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is questioning him in connection with the alleged Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) money laundering case.

The senior leader reached the ED's office at around 11:50 am in the presence of a large number of party supporters. The ED is likely to record Patil's statement in connection with the case.

VIDEO | NCP workers protest outside party office in Mumbai after ED issues summons to Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil in a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/cp7utMgIC2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2023

Ahead of his arrival, workers of the NCP staged protests outside the party office in Mumbai, adjacent to the ED office. They donned Gandhi caps and held placards and banners, staging a sit-in.